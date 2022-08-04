LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — Search and rescue crews in Loudon County are searching for a fisherman whose boat was found overturned in Watts Bar Lake Wednesday night, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA).

The angler’s capsized aluminum boat was reported just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. It was found in Watts Bar Lake just upstream of the Highway 11 bridge. It is not known when or where the fisherman went overboard, TWRA said.

Wildlife officers say that the storm that blew through the area Wednesday night may have contributed to the incident.

TWRA says the incident is still being investigated.