Opioid crisis creating new source of organ donors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Doctors say the tragic rise in deaths from the opioid crisis is creating a new source for vital organ donations.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center has performed at least 92 Hep. C heart transplants since 2016.

The transplant director says its a number that gets bigger each year.

One of the patients who received a Hep. C heart from an opioid overdose victim says it’s the only silver lining out of the crisis.

“They’re saving people’s lives when other people are dying,” heart transplant recipient Kathleen Reid. “That’s the good thing out of it, that they have more hearts to be able to save people’s lives.”

Reid wrote a letter to her donor’s family expressing her thanks but also her sorrow. She says she’s now showing her gratitude by making every day count.