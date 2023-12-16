MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN)- The countdown to Christmas is underway, and with the holiday just days away, many are thinking of others after the devastating storms that hit Middle Tennessee — specifically the Madison area.

On Dec. 9, at least 27 Amqui Elementary students completely lost their homes, and all of their Christmas gifts due to a tornado that tore through the Madison area. The students are displaced and living in other homes now.

However, one group is hoping to bring some Christmas cheer to each one of those students.

Metro Councilman Tonya Hancock and the administration of Amqui Elementary are teaming up for “Operation Gift Recovery.”

They are asking the public to chip in and take a child’s wishlist this year.

If you can’t buy everything on the list for one child, they suggest partnering with someone else to help fill the wishlist as completely as possible. All items should be new and in original packaging, as applicable. Please no used items. Gifts should be dropped off in gift wrap at the drop-off point.

Wrapped gifts must be dropped off at Covenant of the Cross church at 752 Madison Square, Madison, Tennessee.

Drop-off times are listed below:

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you can’t make the drop-off times listed above, please text Brian Copeland at 615-554-6177 to coordinate a time.

All gifts must be at the drop-off location by Monday, Dec. 18.

If you would like to participate in “Operation Gift Recovery, click here.