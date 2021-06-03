One of Tennessee’s oldest video stores to close permanently

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the oldest video rental stores in Middle Tennessee will close its doors forever this weekend after 36 years in business.

James Moody and his wife, Karen own Silver Screen Video on South James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia, which opened on May 5, 1985, months before the first Blockbuster Video.

Silver Screen Video (Courtesy: James Moody)

“Streaming services have had an effect on us,” Moody told News 2, adding that he and his wife have also reached retirement age.

Moody explained Silver Screen Video was “doing well” up until COVID, when studios began releasing major films directly to streaming services, such as Disney+, HBO Max and Netflix.

Video stores, like Moody’s, would previously receive the movies about three months prior to cable companies and streaming services, allowing the businesses to turn a profit. That is no longer the case, according to Moody.

Silver Screen Video (Courtesy: James Moody)

That put an added strain on the video rental business, which had “kind of faded over the past ten years,” he said.

Moody said he and his wife have already sold off most of their inventory, faster than they anticipated.

Silver Screen Video will close for the final time on Sunday, at which time Moody and his wife will officially retire.