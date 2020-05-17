One dead in officer-involved shooting near Memphis, Tenn.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WREG) — One man is dead after a domestic disturbance call turned into a deadly officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning near Memphis, Tennessee.

According to the Germantown Department Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, it happened at a home on Corsica Drive just before 3:30 a.m.

TBI says Germantown officers were called to the home around 3:21 a.m. for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Brian Cooper outside the home with several weapons.

Officers asked him to drop the weapons and he refused causing officers to open fire, killing him on the scene.

TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister says the reports of gunfire came in around 3:40 a.m.

Neighbors tell WREG Cooper allegedly shot his wife and they saw her being rushed away on a stretcher.

At this time, TBI has not made a statement involving Cooper’s wife and it is not clear where she was while authorities spent the morning at the scene.