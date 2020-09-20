One dead in early morning shooting in East Knoxville, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in East Knoxville that left one person dead.

KPD says that officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3600 block of Lilac Avenue just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers found an adult male who was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is now investigating this incident.

As more information becomes available in this developing story, we will keep you updated.

