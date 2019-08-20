Officials searching for new location for Gatlinburg wildfire memorial

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The city of Gatlinburg is now looking for a new location for a permanent memorial to the victims of the city’s deadly wildfire nearly three years ago.

That memorial has been in the works for some time now, in remembrance of the 14 who lost their lives in the 2016 Sevier County wildfires.

A landslide a couple of weeks ago destroyed the original location.

The City-County Memorial Committee is now going back to the drawing board, looking for a suitable alternative site for the memorial.