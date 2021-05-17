Officials: Man collapses in Tennessee jail booking area, later dies

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a man who was being booked at a Tennessee jail following a traffic crash collapsed and later died.

WTVC-TV cited a statement from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office in reporting that 26-year-old Matthew Lee Crisp collapsed early Monday at the Bradley County Jail shortly after he being arrested.

The statement said he was taken to Tennova Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officials said Crisp was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol after a vehicle he was a passenger in fled a traffic stop and crashed.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.