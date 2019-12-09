Officials investigating after Red Stag killed on Luke Bryan’s property

Tennessee

by: Alex Corradetti and WKRN Web Staff

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. Tenn. (WKRN) — The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after the unlawful killing of a Red Stag deer on land privately owned by country music superstar Luke Bryan.

The stag was shot and killed sometime between the evening hours of Wednesday, Dec. 4 and the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 6 on the land in the Columbia/Mount Pleasant area.

According to authorities with the TWRA, the red stag belonged to country music star Luke Bryan.

Luke Bryan has offered a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for killing the stag.

Anyone with more information should call the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at 931-388-5151.

