Official: Knoxville Center Mall to close after 35 years for redevelopment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Officials confirmed Thursday that Knoxville Center Mall is set to close its doors permanently after 35 years.

A spokesperson for the mall confirmed the mall will be closing its doors for business on Jan. 31, 2020. The last remaining tenant is scheduled to close in mid-November.

Tenants have been provided with written notice that their leases will be terminated no later than January 31, 2020. They are free to operate in their location up to January 31, 2020.

Knoxville Center Mall, previously known as East Towne Mall, opened to the public in 1984. The space has served the community for the last 35 years.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.