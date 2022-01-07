GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg will be opening its slopes at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 after “temperature inversion” delayed the start of their season.

Ober Gatlinburg, in partnership with #F1rstChair Project, will be rewarding the first 50 skiers/snowboarders in line on opening day with a free custom BlackStrap Single Layer Tube face covering.

The ski area’s latest addition, the Magic Carpet conveyor lift, will aid those looking to learn how to ski or snowboard. New automated snowmaking technology is also allowing crews to adjust water and air pressure remotely on several snow guns to optimize snowmaking output.

Ober Gatlinburg asks all guests to “know before you go.” Guests to the state’s only ski slope will be required to wear face coverings on the Ariel Tramway, as well as maintaining social distance from others.

The Snow Tubing Park, Snow Play Area, Ice Skating, Ice Bumper Cars, The Shops at Ober, The seasons at Ober Restaurant, and the Loft Lounge will be open and available to guests.