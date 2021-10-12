Ober Gatlinburg begins making snow on Tubing Park ahead of winter season

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – It may not feel like winter yet, but Ober Gatlinburg is pushing ahead with its own weather plans.

A release from the attraction says snow production at Tubing Park began in the first week of October. Ober Gatlinburg says the park uses a refrigerated snow making system to create the precipitation even when the temperature is above freezing.

While the Ober Gatlinburg ski slopes require more coverage and colder air, Tubing Park can open earlier with the produced snow and remain open into the spring season.

“We are excited about the improvements we have made to the Tubing Park over the last few weeks,” said Kent Anders, President of Ober Gatlinburg, Inc. “We are hoping for another cold and successful winter season.”

Tickets to Snow tubing will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. and will be offered online only.

The release states the ski and snowboard slopes will open after the attraction receives enough cold nights in a row, which typically occurs in early to mid-December.