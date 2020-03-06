NWS: Four tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee, preliminary survey finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service in Nashville said late Thursday that its preliminary survey found that four tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Here’s the breakdown:

Nashville EF-3 (165mph): 60.13 miles/800 yards

Smith/Putnam EF-0 (75mph): 5.88 miles/50 yards

Cookeville EF-4 (175mph): 8.21 miles/500 yards

SE Cookeville/Goffton EF-0 (75mph): 0.23 miles/25 yards

The NWS further saying that all the information was preliminary and subject to change. Damage assessments had been concluded in Davidson, Wilson, Smith and Putnam counties.

NWS Nashville will be sending additional damage survey crews on Friday hopefully to Humphreys and Cumberland Counties…pending puncture tire repair. So be patient with us please! Stay tuned! — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 6, 2020

