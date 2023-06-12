KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 Tornado touched down in Scott County, Tennessee Sunday night.

The NWS service said the tornado hit at 6:10 p.m. in Helenwood, Tennessee, which is four miles west of Huntsville. The tornado reportedly had 95 mph winds and was 200 yards wide.

Downed trees and debris can be seen in the wake of the tornado. It is unclear how much damage was caused by the storm.

Storm damage in Scott County (WATE)

The tornado was part of a storm system that made its way through East Tennessee on Sunday, June 11. This was likely not the only tornado brought by the system as WATE has received reports of a possible tornado in Crossville.