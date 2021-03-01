Nurse pulls neighbor from Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was taken to the hospital Sunday night following a house fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

A KFD spokesperson said a nurse saw the smoke at her neighbor’s house in the 4000 block of Lonas Drive and called 911 before going inside the home to get an elderly woman out of the house.

The victim was taken to the hospital due to inhalation.

The fire appeared to have started near or around the kitchen according to a preliminary investigation. No other information was available and the investigation is ongoing.