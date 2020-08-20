NTSB releases initial accident report for Knoxville helicopter crash that killed Joe Clayton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board did not pinpoint an exact cause of the helicopter crash that killed Knoxville businessman Joe Clayton.

The helicopter crashed in the Tennessee River on the evening of Aug. 3.

According to the investigation document, the pilot was planning to hover over the landing site when the helicopter “started to settle.”

The pilot gave the helicopter maximum power – but it kept descending into the water.

The report does not give an exact cause of the crash.

The crash killed Joe Clayton, the brother of Clayton Homes co-founder Jim Clayton, who was also on board and escaped the crash with two other people.

Read the NTSB report below:

LATEST STORIES: