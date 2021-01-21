NTSB issues preliminary report on fatal Meigs County, Tenn. school bus crash

A child and bus driver were killed in a crash involving a school bus in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. PHOTO: THP

DECATUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The National Transportation Safety Board has issued its preliminary findings on the fatal Meigs County bus crash that resulted in the deaths of the driver and a 7-year-old girl.

While a cause has not been determined, initial findings indicate what led to the wreck.

“In the 7700 block of SH-58, the truck drifted off the right edge of the pavement and the right tires went into the ditch. The truck driver reported that it happened while he looked in his mirror. As the driver steered back onto the roadway, the truck yawed counterclockwise and crossed into the southbound lane, in front of the school bus,” the preliminary report states.

Eight other children were injured when a utility vehicle and the bus collided on state Highway 58 in Meigs County on Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said in its preliminary report.

The Service Electric utility vehicle was traveling northbound when the driver, Terry Trammell, went off the side of the road, overcorrected, and lost control, sending his vehicle into the opposite lane and into the bus, the report said.

The National Transportation Safety Board opened an investigation into the crash back in October. On Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 the NTSB issued its preliminary findings from its investigation; in part:

“Preliminary information indicates that the drivers of both vehicles were properly licensed. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is gathering records on the training and qualifications of both drivers. The school bus was equipped with several onboard cameras. The videos from the cameras are being evaluated for pre-impact views inside and outside the bus. The NTSB continues to gather information on the actions of the truck driver, issues related to the protection of school bus occupants, and roadway and pavement maintenance. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation as the NTSB determines the probable cause, with the intent of issuing safety recommendations to prevent similar crashes. The NTSB is working alongside the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is conducting a separate, parallel investigation. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and Daimler Trucks North America are parties to the investigation.”

