Northeast Tennessee lawmakers address goals for current session

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The lawmakers who represent Northeast Tennessee all gathered in Kingsport Friday morning for the annual legislative breakfast hosted by the Kingsport, Bristol, Johnson City, Greeneville, and Tennessee Chambers of Commerce.

In 2021, the annual breakfast was held virtually via zoom, but this year it returned to in-person at the Meadowview Conference Center.

“It was a very strange year that we just came out of. We had three special sessions, a regular session, and dealing with education and COVID and all that stuff,” said Senator Rusty Crowe.

A number of Senators and Representatives were in attendance and spoke at the breakfast, sharing their thoughts and goals for this new session.

With the first session of 2022 officially starting on Jan. 11, lawmakers have barely broken ground. “Committees are just now really starting to get together and I think next week it will pick up a whole lot,” said Representative Tim Hicks.

Hicks alongside Representative Rebecca Alexander are newcomers to Nashville and didn’t quite get the full experience last year due to COVID restrictions in place, but they told News Channel 11 this year will allow their non-pandemic related priorities to take the front seat.

“I think that we’ll have more opportunities to really concentrate on the things that are affecting Tennessee,” said Alexander.

Rep. Alexander, a Republican representing the 7th District, said she filed around 15 pieces of legislation last year, with majority passing. This year her priorities are on improving mental health, combating the addiction crisis, widening broadband access, and a bill focused on improving the accessibility of pre-screening for breast cancer.

She said during the pandemic, all cancer prevention screenings were at an all-time low and she wants to change that, with hopes of her bill helping women detect cancer at Stage 1 as opposed to Stage 4.

Senator Crowe also has big goals this session. He said he’s focusing on higher education. Crowe, alongside Representative Hicks, is sponsoring a bill that would fuel a middle college program starting in Carter and Sullivan counties, soon after, moving its benefits statewide, if passed.

“It’s just going to be a great approach so that the kids who are graduating from high school while they’re in high school, can get enough dual enrollment hours to actually have a TCAT degree or a community college degree when they graduate from high school,” said Crowe.

Senator Jon Lundberg is also focused on education, but expressed more concern in K through 12, especially when it comes to funding for the Basic Education Program (BEP). He said education in every aspect is his mission this session but realigning the BEP and making it more transparent will prove to be quite a job, a job that might not get done this session.

“We all want to change it to make it more transparent. How do we do that and can we do that effectively more than quickly,” said Lundberg.

However, while the session will truly get rolling starting Monday, one of the first tasks upon their return to Nashville will be passing the redistricting maps, a result of the latest census numbers.

“We took care of the Congressional maps and the State Senate maps, we’d like the House to go first on their maps and then we’ll take that up Monday and I think the House will take it up so next week we should have the state done,” said Lundberg.

In his new role as Chairman of the Education Committee, Lundberg said he’s focusing less on new legislation and more on improving the education issues we currently have at hand.