NOAA report: Tennessee county ‘wettest’ in contiguous US for March

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A county in Tennessee is reported to have seen the most precipitation in the lower 48 of the United States for March 2021 in an upcoming report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The full report on the U.S. Climate for March 2021 is set to be released by NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information next week. Some data from the report was shared by the NOAA NCEI Climate Twitter account this week, featuring the report snapshot including precipitation ranks, where a Tennessee county was listed as the “wettest” for last month.

A total of 13.10 inches of precipitation fell on Cannon County, Tenn. which is east of Nashville marking it the wettest county in the contiguous U.S. The wettest state was Nebraska, the report snapshot states.

The report snapshot also identified selected significant weather anomalies and events for March 2021, listing the storm system that moved through the Nashville area in late March that caused at least seven deaths, flash flooding and damage to structures.

The report snapshot stated that above-average precipitation was observed from the central U.S. to the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast in March.

NOAA says the full, detailed report will be released April 13.