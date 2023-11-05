NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennesseans are being urged to pick up their trash this month with the third annual “No Trash November” campaign.

The month-long statewide initiative launched by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) aims to clear up to 50,000 pounds of litter this month from roadways across the state.

Last year, the agency reported that over 1,300 volunteers collected more than 48,000 pounds of litter from 95 events that were held during November.

TDOT officials said they’re excited for community members to come together again this year to reach an even bigger goal.

“We are grateful for our many partners across the state that are once again coming together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter and look forward to reaching our goal to remove 50,000 pounds of litter from our roadways,” said Brittany Morris with TDOT’s Beautification Office.

Cleanup events will be held throughout the month with the help of local organizations such as Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates, Adopt-A-Highway participants and Girl and Boy Scout troops.

How can you participate in “No Trash November?”

Don’t litter: It may sound obvious, but TDOT is encouraging people to be mindful of their waste and put it where it belongs. See litter, pick it up: Take personal responsibility this month and pick up litter that you may see in your area. Participate in a cleanup event: To find a cleanup event near you, click here. Test your litter knowledge: Take TDOT’s litter quiz to see how much you know about trash. Click here to take the quiz. Join the movement: Show your support for the initiative by using #NobodyTrashesTennessee and #NoTrashNovember on social media.

If you would like to register a group to participate in the initiative, click here.