No student data accessed in attack on CollegeForTN.org vendor, officials say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – No student information was compromised in a recent attack on the vendor that hosts CollegeforTN.org, according to state officials.

In July, the Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) and Department of Education said they were notified by Graduation Alliance, a vendor that provides data web hosting services, of an unauthorized entry to servers that contained student data.

Graduation Alliance hosts CollegeForTN.org, a website for college and career planning.

THEC says an investigation determined that no student data was exposed and a data breach did not occur.

In a statement, Graduation Alliance says its own investigation by an independent forensic firm also determined that no student data was compromised.

“Graduation Alliance (GA), an accredited education services provider, successfully completed an investigation finding no evidence that any student data was accessed, stolen or viewed by any unauthorized persons during a recent attack on a testing environment for a college and career exploration and planning platform for two customers. GA was assisted in its investigation by an independent forensic firm. No public-facing websites or systems were affected in this incident.



We are grateful for the diligent and swift actions that our team took to intercept this attack. Protecting the privacy and security of our students and customers’ information is a top priority. As we move forward, we will continue to look for opportunities to enhance our cybersecurity and data protection strategy.” Graduation Alliance

THEC says students may resume using CollegeForTN.org, however, it appears the website is still offline as of Wednesday afternoon. The agency has established a toll-free number that students and parents may call (800-342-1663) for additional information.

