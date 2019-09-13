No injuries in Sevierville apartment complex fire

Video courtesy of Brandon Jenkins:

Authorities are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Sevierville Friday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a fire at the Riverpark Apartments just off of Old Knoxville Highway Friday afternoon. A Sevierville spokesperson said there are no injuries and all residents have been evacuated.

Reports of an apartment complex fire in Sevierville began just after noon Friday. Before crews were called about the fire, a Sevier County Rescue Squad team happened to be driving near the apartments and saw the smoke and was quickly the first unit to arrive at the scene.

Source: John Helms

Sevierville police announced they’ve shut off electricity to the area as fire crews fight the blaze.

BE ADVISED: electric has been shut off in the area of River Park Apartments on 66 due to a structure fire. Please avoid the area. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) September 13, 2019

The Red Cross is on scene assisting those affected.