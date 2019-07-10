No charges related to zebra bites in Blount County

by: Gregory Raucoules

NAIROBI, KENYA – JULY 11: Zebras bite each other at Nairobi National Park ahead of IAAF U18 World Championships on July 11, 2017 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by Joosep Martinson/Getty Images for IAAF)

BLOUNTY COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — No charges will be filed after several reports of people being bitten by a zebra in Blount County.

A Blount County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they received three reports of zebra bites.

The first incident was on June 21. Deputies say they got a call from Blount Memorial Hospital that a 26-year-old man had been bitten on the hand by a zebra at the farm.

Two more reports came in on July 2 that two women, ages 22 and 23, had been bitten on the upper arm and back, respectively. One of the victims is a Blount County Sheriff’s intern, according to a department release. One was treated at Blount Memorial and the other at UT Medical Center.

The fourth report came on July 3 where a 22-year-old woman was bitten on her right bicep.

The investigation was closed Tuesday, July 9. No criminal charges will be filed relating to these incidents.

