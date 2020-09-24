No bond for Sevier County suspect accused of stabbing mother 77 times

Judge Dwight Stokes said the death penalty is under consideration, but no final decision has been made

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevier County judge on Thursday ruled Joshua Carr, the man accused of brutally killing his mother and stabbing his grandmother, will stay in jail without bond.

Sevier County General Sessions Judge Dwight Stokes made the ruling at a bond hearing on Thursday. Stokes said that no final decision had been made on whether the state will pursue the death penalty but said it was under consideration.

Anna Matthews, Carr’s grandmother, testified Thursday that she was stabbed in hand while trying to help her daughter, Pam Carr, during the attack. The injury to her hand required stitches.

“He told me the Lord had told him not to take his medicine,” Matthews testified. Carr had been previously hospitalized for mental issues, court documents said.

Matthews said she locked herself in her bedroom and called her other daughter to call 911 while Carr attacked Pam Carr.

She was stabbed 77 times and, ‘nearly decapitated’, officials said.

Carr is facing first-degree and aggravated assault charges for the death of his mother and injuring his grandmother. He was extradited back to East Tennessee after leading investigators on a two-day manhunt that ended in Michigan.

Carr has pleaded not guilty. He is set for a preliminary hearing on October 23 at 9 a.m.