KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nikki McCray-Penson, a Tennessee women’s basketball star and two-time Olympic gold medalist who worked as a coach since 2006, has died. She was 51 years old.

Rutgers University, where she worked as an assistant women’s basketball coach since last year, confirmed her death on Friday.

The Collierville, Tennessee native starred for the Lady Vols from 1992-1995 under head coach Pat Summitt. She led Tennessee to three regular season titles, SEC tournament titles and four NCAA tournament appearances.

McCray-Penson earned All-America and SEC Player of the Year honors in both her junior and senior years. She was a member of the gold medal-winning USA Basketball teams at the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

In her decade-long professional career, she was named the 96-97 Most Valuable Player of the now-defunct American Basketball League as a member of the Columbus Quest. McCray-Penson joined the WNBA in 1998 where she was named to three All-Star teams. She retired in 2006 and began her coaching career.

McCray-Penson was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012, becoming the eighth Lady Vol player at the time to be enshrined.

“My heart is so heavy. One of the most beautiful souls I’ve ever met,” Tennessee guard Rickea Jackson wrote on social media Friday. “The one who genuinely went out of their way to understand me when I was so misunderstood. The one who was always there. You fought so long and hard and I am so grateful to have known you. I love you. Rest easy.”

Jackson played at Mississippi State where McCray-Penson was the head coach before she transferred to Tennessee in 2022.

McCray-Penson was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 while serving as an assistant coach at South Carolina. She stepped down as Mississippi State head coach in October 2021 after one season to focus on her health.