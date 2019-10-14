News Channel 11’s Josh Smith’s one-on-one interview with U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Manny Sethi

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In 2020, the United States will be in the final stretch of both a presidential campaign and in the state of Tennessee, a U.S. Senate campaign.

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) is retiring.

On Monday, News Channel 11’s Josh Smith spoke to one of the Republicans hoping to take his place.

Dr. Manny Sethi is a Nashville trauma surgeon. He spoke to the East Tennessee Republican Club in Johnson City Monday afternoon.

Dr. Sethi told the audience that much like President Donald Trump, he too is the ultimate outsider.

“Yea… this is Manny versus the machine. Straight up. This is me versus the establishment…This race does not need to be decided up in DC. I think the people want it decided right down here in Tennessee,” Dr. Sethi said.

Dr. Sethi’s biggest campaign challenge came via social media when President Trump tweeted an endorsement for his ambassador to Japan, Bill Hagerty.

Hagerty’s now the presumptive front runner.

However, Sethi said he’s confident Tennessee Republicans will make up their own minds.

On Monday, Josh Smith asked Dr. Sethi what he would say to President Trump who’s publicly supporting another candidate. His response?

“I’d say Mr. President just like you were I’m a conservative outsider. I’ve never run for public office. I don’t owe anyone anything. I’m running to support the people of Tennessee. I’m a conservative. I’m a Christian. Just like you. That’s why you should be with me. You’re with the wrong guy Mr. President,” Dr. Sethi said.