KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman was fired from her job at a Newport gas station and faces assault charges after a customer accused her of poisoning his drink with glass cleaner.

Newport police officers responded to the KenJo Market on Cosby Highway on Friday, July 8 where a customer claimed he had consumed glass cleaner put into his fountain drink around 3:10 p.m.

The store manager told investigators that she returned to the gas station after she was made aware of the incident and observed 32-year-old Crystal Allison pour glass cleaner into the fountain drink around 3 p.m. while reviewing security footage.

Allison was fired by the manager later that day, the incident report states. The manager said Allison did not confirm or deny the incident.

The victim said he was outside at the time of the incident and experienced stomach discomfort after ingesting the beverage.

Allison faces charges of assault and adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals. The report also states she had active Cocke County arrest warrants. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail without incident.