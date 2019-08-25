Newest baby giraffe at Zoo Knoxville gets her name during special presentation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) – We’d like to introduce you to Bea!

Zoo Knoxville introduced their latest giraffe calf during an event last week, where they also celebrated her mother’s fourth birtday.

Bea’s official name is Big Girl Two, but she will be call Bea.

She was born on July 1 to her mother, Frances.

The name came with some help of former lawmakers from Tennessee.

“That name was given by Mr. and Mrs. Jim Haslam. We love that name. We asked them for help with the name because they have been such huge supporters of our giraffe conversation for many, many years,” said Lisa New, the president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville.

Bea is the first giraffe birth at Zoo Knoxville in 17 years.