New water park to open this week in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Soaky Mountain Waterpark, a new 50-acre water park in Sevierville, is officially opening for business this Saturday.

Highlights include the “Ava-launch,” which the company says is a first of its kind water coaster with four flying saucer features that create a drop-and-dive sensation and the “Soaky Surge,” a massive wave pool capable of generating waves six feet high.

“I’ve been to a couple of water parks and Soaky Mountains I can tell you is already my favorite. It’s very difficult to contain my excitement for this place. I’m so proud and just to be a part of something like this and a great company with the wilderness development group and I can’t wait to get it open.” Dave Andrews, General Manager

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the use of pools and hot tubs. The water park has also created a safer at play safety program they will be following.

