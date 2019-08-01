New Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville to break ground August 6

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee will soon have a new place for families to swim, slide and splash!

Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks officials and Sevierville Mayor Robert Fox will officially break ground on the site of the upcoming 50-acre waterpark on Tuesday, August 6.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark will feature a 35,000 square foot wave pool, a wave river spanning 24,000 square feet and an activities pool for kids with plenty of attractions.

Other rides will include a water coaster, a tower raft ride and several tube and body slides.

The park plans to be open in May-August, with special days in mid-September.

Pricing for entrance to the park has not been determined yet.

