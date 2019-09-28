New Nashville Mayor John Cooper sworn into office

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper was sworn into office Saturday morning at Stratford STEM High School.

Former Nashville Mayor David Briley, who was defeated by Cooper in a runoff race earlier this month was in attendance, as well as former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean and former Mayor Bill Purcell.

Cooper continued his message of unity after taking the oath of office and giving his speech.

“This is a celebration of collective action to make our community stronger,” said Cooper.

Cooper reiterated his campaign’s pledge to make Nashville a sustainable city for everyone to live.

The new Mayor also said one of his top priorities going forward was giving Metro employees raises. He said public service employees would be his most important partners.

“It is my job to support you. Finding money to take care of the people who take care of us must be a top priority for all,” said Cooper.

Cooper also acknowledged that Nashville was facing fiscal challenges, making that another priority in the next Metro council term.

“Well administered, long-term capital plans will create a great city,” said Cooper.