New Mexico man arrested in Tennessee accused of using website to solicit 2 murders

Tennessee

by: The Associated Press

Colton Beall (Source: KRQE)

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) – Authorities say a former Roswell high school student is accused of using a website to try to hire someone to kill two fellow students.

Roswell Police say 18-year-old Colton Beall has been indicted on two counts of criminal solicitation for murder. They say Beall was arrested Thursday in Manchester, Tennessee on a warrant and will be extradited to Roswell to face charges.

Police say when the investigation began in December, Beall reportedly told officers that he wanted to have two 16-year-old girls strangled with a belt to live out a fantasy.

The services aren’t real, but police investigators believe Beall’s requests were.

