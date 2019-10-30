New investments, salary supplements coming to TN child care facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is taking new steps to not only improve childcare but to help parents get better access.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says starting this month, educators at TDHS licensed childcare facilities are eligible to apply for Tennessee’s Childcare Wages Program that provides an annual salary supplement.

Eligible instructors with six credit hours in early childhood education will receive an extra $400 a year. That amount can increase based on experience.

TDHS is also investing mini-grants of up to $4,000 to help agencies improve quality, meet licensing requirements and get help increasing capacity.