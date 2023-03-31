TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Tennessee residents can now purchase a new specialty license plate, all for a good cause.

The new ‘Explore TN‘ plate features a drawing of a Jeep on top of a mountain range with the words ‘explore tn’ written in cursive at the bottom.

Photo: Tennessee Department of Revenue

The passenger class plate will cost an annual fee of $61.50 with $35 going to the “A Soldier’s Child Foundation’s” mission in supporting children of military personnel who have lost their lives while on active duty.

The allocated funds reportedly help provide birthday celebrations for the children, payment fees for camps and college scholarships.

The Explore TN plate can also be personalized between three and five characters.