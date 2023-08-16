PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new 30,000 sq. ft. indoor family entertainment center is expected to open in Sevier County.

BrightColors LLC and Kingsmen Xperience announced that the Crayola Experience family entertainment venue will be in Pigeon Forge, according to the news release. The attraction plans to open in the fall of 2024.

For 25 years, the Crayola Experience has been known for its interactive creative play. The new experience in Tennessee will be the sixth attraction in the nation. Other venues are in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona.

The center plans to have more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world’s largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, the release stated.

“Crayola Experience at Pigeon Forge will introduce new colorful adventures to our iconic lineup of imagination-inspiring activities, taking the experience to a new level,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola senior vice president of Business Development, Global Licensing & Experiences. “We’ve sharpened our crayons to create a new experience that transports guests into the whimsical world of Crayola crayons and markers.”

Visitors will get the opportunity to name their own crayon, star in their own coloring book and create melted wax art in the attraction.

“We’re very excited to be developing the first of the next-generation Crayola Experiences,” said Robin Turner, managing director of BrightColors. “This will mark one of the first global branded attractions in the Pigeon Forge area. We will continue to focus on family-friendly markets with a strong tourism and residential draw to bring the colorful world of Crayola to new audiences.”

The Pigeon Forge attraction is the first of five new Crayola Experience locations that will open over the next five years as part of a licensing agreement, the release stated.