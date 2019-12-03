New Chief Probation Officer appointed for Eastern District of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Adrienne Simpson-Brown of Knoxville has been appointed as Chief U.S. Probation Officer of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, effective December 23.

Chief U.S. District Judge Pamela L. Reeves made the announcement Monday.

Reeves said that “after a nation-wide search and interview process, the Eastern District was fortunate to find the perfect candidate right here in our own probation office. The judges of the Eastern District welcome Ms. Simpson-Brown to her new position and look forward to continuing the successful work of our probation office with her.”

According to a press release from the Court of the Eastern District of Tennessee, Simpson-Brown succeeds Tony Anderson, who served as the Chief U.S. Probation Officer for the district since September 2006.

Brown has worked with the U.S. Probation Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee since 1993. The district covers 41 counties in this region of the state. The court has offices in Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Greeneville.

Simpson-Brown holds both a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Masters of Science in Criminal Justice, with honors, from the University of Alabama. From 1992 to 1993, Ms. Simpson-Brown served as a U.S. Pretrial Services Contractor for the U.S. Probation Office for the Northern District of Alabama. In 1993, Ms. Simpson-Brown began serving as a U.S. Probation Officer for the Eastern District of Tennessee, where she has since served in various supervisory capacities, including serving as Deputy Chief U.S. Probation Officer since April 2018.

According to the release, Simpson-Brown is a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. where she serves in various leadership and service capacities. She also currently serves on the Knoxville Utility Board of Commissioners after appointment by the Mayor of Knoxville and confirmation by City Council in January 2018.

She is married to Charles A. Brown, a Criminal Investigator for the Federal Defender Services of East Tennessee. They have two children.