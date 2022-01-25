New campaign encourages Tennesseans to become poll workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – In accordance with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Secretary of State Tre Hargett has launched a new Tennessee campaign, “Be an Election Hero. Become a Poll Worker.”

According to a report from Hargett, the operation was initiated to motivate Tennesseans to enroll as a poll worker for 2022 election events.

“We cannot run elections in Tennessee without poll workers. They are the most fundamental piece of the process,” said Hargett. “That is why we are encouraging Tennesseans, especially young adults, to step up and serve their community as poll workers and be the next generation of election heroes for our great state.”

Poll workers are tasked with maintaining integrity within the structure of a voting arena – answering questions, greeting voters, giving directions and conducting other tasks are all a part of the job.

However, attending training classes, as well as early voting events are also a requirement for the paid workers.

Qualifications

Be at least 16 years old

Be a registered voter in the county if 18 or older

Be able to read and write in the English language

Not be a candidate or close relative of a candidate

Not be supervised by a county or municipal elected worker on the ballot.

Government Employee Qualifications

All city, county and metro employees (unless working directly under the supervision of an elected worker on the ballot)

State of Tennessee employees

Federal employees – consult your Human Resources Department to ensure eligibility.

“It takes thousands of poll workers to help Tennessee’s 95-county election commissions run elections so that voters can confidently cast their ballot and know the election results are secure,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins.

For more details on how to become a poll worker, visit GoVoteTN.gov