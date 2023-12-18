NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has unveiled its first 10-Year Project Plan, detailing how the department plans to use billions of dollars over the next decade.

TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley stated in the plan’s introduction that the completion of the projects laid out would not have been possible without the support of Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly for their investment in the Transportation Modernization Act (TMA).

The TMA was passed in April and covered a multitude of topics, including plans to bring “Choice Lanes” to certain metro areas in Tennessee.

Northeast Tennessee is encapsulated in TDOT’s Region 1. The 10-Year Project Plan does not mention work along Interstate 26 or Interstate 81; however, multiple projects are planned for Sullivan and Hawkins counties.

In total, TDOT estimates projects in News Channel 11’s coverage area to amount to an estimated $255.5 million in costs under the plan.

Below is a breakdown of the projects as described by TDOT in the plan:

Fiscal Year 24-26 3-Year Plan Projects

Sullivan State Route 126 Widening Sullivan County Estimated Cost: $83.4 million Estimated Construction Year: 2025

Hawkins State Route 31 Reconstruction Hawkins County Estimated Cost: $11 million Estimated Construction Year: 2026

Hawkins State Route 66 Reconstruction Hawkins County Estimated Cost: $80.1 million Estimated Construction Year: 2027

Sullivan State Route 93 Reconstruction Sullivan County Estimated Cost: $22.2 million Estimated Construction Year: 2024



Projects with TMA Funding

Washington Knob Creek Road Improvements Washington County Estimated Cost: $58.8 million Estimated Construction Year: 2027 Part of the Statewide Partnership Program



The projects are each funded through a blend of traditional state and federal funding as well as funds from the TMA.

The Knob Creek Road improvement project is part of the Statewide Partnership Program. According to TDOT, the program supports local leaders in making the most of funding to address critical transportation needs in communities.

The entire project plan can be read below:

To learn more about TDOT’s 10-Year Projects Plan, visit the department’s website.