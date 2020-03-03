National Weather Service determines EF-0 tornado touched down in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that the National Weather Service had determined a tornado had touched down early Tuesday morning.
Tennessee saw multiple storms and tornadoes late Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
According to Jody Zorsch, Morgan County EMA director, the National Weather Service surveyed the damage Tuesday morning and determined that a tornado (EF-0) touched down in the area of Lancing and Genesis roads.
The area had many trees down and some minor damage to homes.
There were no reports of injuries, Zorsch said.
