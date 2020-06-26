1  of  2
Breaking News
Real to Reel Theater closed after 40 years
UPDATE: TBI says infant at center of Lawrenceburg AMBER Alert ‘found safe’
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

National Park service investigating theft of pink lady slipper wildflowers in Tennessee recreation area

Tennessee

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pink lady slipper (Photo: NPS)

BIG SOUTH FORK, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Park Service is asking for information about the theft of pink lady slipper flowers in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

According to the NPS, about 30 of the wildflowers were dug up along the Leatherwood Loop Trail around June 8 and 9.

Park staff discovered the holes on June 11.

According to a release, “Flowering and vegetative individuals at the site had been counted by park staff two weeks earlier, on May 28, so an accurate count of how many plants were dug was possible.”

The removal of plants, animals and other items inside Big South Fork NRRA is prohibited.

You can read more about pink lady slipper wildflowers in this article by the National Forest Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Resource Protection Hotline at (423) 569-7301.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss