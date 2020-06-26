National Park service investigating theft of pink lady slipper wildflowers in Tennessee recreation area

BIG SOUTH FORK, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Park Service is asking for information about the theft of pink lady slipper flowers in the Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

According to the NPS, about 30 of the wildflowers were dug up along the Leatherwood Loop Trail around June 8 and 9.

Park staff discovered the holes on June 11.

According to a release, “Flowering and vegetative individuals at the site had been counted by park staff two weeks earlier, on May 28, so an accurate count of how many plants were dug was possible.”

The removal of plants, animals and other items inside Big South Fork NRRA is prohibited.

You can read more about pink lady slipper wildflowers in this article by the National Forest Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Resource Protection Hotline at (423) 569-7301.