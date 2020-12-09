Nashville Superspeedway rebrands ahead of Cup race in June

FILE — In this April 3, 2010, file photo, Kevin Harvick takes the checkered flag at the finish line to win the NASCAR Nationwide Series Nashville 300 auto race at Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tenn. NASCAR is set to return to the track in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will hold a Cup race for the first time next season. It ends NASCAR’s decade-long drought at the track. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Superspeedway has undergone a rebranding campaign ahead of a NASCAR tripleheader in June that includes the track’s inaugural Cup Series race.

In a news release Tuesday, track officials announced a new introductory video, logos and website, where fans can register for a first chance to get tickets to the June 18-21 weekend events next year.

Those who register will be eligible to buy tickets and camping spots starting Jan. 5.

General public tickets will be available starting Jan. 19.

The weekend races include the Camping World Truck Series on June 18, the Xfinity Series on June 19 and the Cup Series on June 20.