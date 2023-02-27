NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Nashville teens were arrested Monday for posting threats on social media.

The Nashville Prep Middle School students were taken into custody after making the threats on Thursday.

Police say the eighth graders confessed to posting threats of a mass shooting on Instagram in order to get out of school on Friday.

Both students are now facing charges of making a threat of mass violence at a school and a false report of an emergency.

Following these arrests, MNPD reaffirmed its stance of prosecuting those responsible for threats to special events, schools and businesses.