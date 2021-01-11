Nashville police chief issues letter alerting Metro Council of 3 potential protests at State Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake sent a letter to the Metro Council alerting members of three potential protests at the Tennessee State Capitol.

“While there is no indication of an imminent threat of violence or danger, we nevertheless, will be closely monitoring these events from a heightened security posture,” Drake’s letter states.

The first of the protests is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12 at 11 am, which is being planned by a group based in Knoxville that advocates for social justice.

The next one, scheduled for Sunday, January 17 at 11 am, is billed as the “Tennessee Freedom Event” and is connected to a call for rallies at every state capitol in the nation, writes Drake.

The final protest Drake mentions is one scheduled for Wednesday, January 20 that is described as a pro-Trump rally.

You can read the letter in full below: