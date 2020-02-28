Nashville nurse vies to become next ‘American Idol’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Who will be America’s next big singing star? American Idol is back on News 2 as the search continues for the next big thing.

This Sunday night, a Nashville singer-songwriter will try to advance in the competition.

Lauren Mascitti is originally from Ohio. The registered nurse moved to Music City to chase her dreams.

She told News 2 it was her family who helped convince her to give American Idol a shot.

“They talked me into it and they were like ‘you have nothing to lose, you have nothing to be afraid of and only good can come of it,’ so I took a jump and here we are,” explained Mascitti.

“I’m really excited and honored to be on, it’s been a wonderful experience so far. Everybody I’ve worked with has been wonderful,” she added.

Mascitti’s audition airs this Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.