Nashville mayor: TN ‘must pass common sense gun reform now’

ODESSA, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Police cars and tape block off a crime scene outside the Cinergy Odessa movie theater where a gunman was shot and killed on August 31, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. Officials say the unidentified suspect killed 5 people and injured 21 in Odessa and nearby Midland. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee’s governor and legislature “must pass common sense gun reform now,” Nashville Mayor David Briley tweeted on Sunday morning.

Odessa police say seven people were killed in West Texas on Saturday after a man stopped by state troopers opened fire and took off, shooting people at random. More than 20 people were shot before officers killed the gunman outside a movie theater.

Seven dead and 20 injured in a shooting rampage in TX. 10 teens injured by gunfire at a football game in AL. All since Friday afternoon. Enough is enough — @GovBillLee and our legislature must pass commonsense gun reform now. All of our lives depend on it. https://t.co/9AMVMv3Smm — Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) September 1, 2019

“Seven dead and 20 injured in a shooting rampage in TX. 10 teens injured by gunfire at a football game in AL. All since Friday afternoon. Enough is enough,” Briley tweeted.

Republican leaders in Tennessee government have not committed to specific reforms. Instead, after the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally said “I think we can examine the current laws that we have,” echoing a similar statement by Governor Bill Lee.

“The carry permit laws and look at purchase of weapons and look at things like red-flag legislation,” McNally listed as issues that might be up for debate.

Tennessee Democrats will likely draft new gun bills as they have in past years, but their bills would require some support from Republicans who control nearly three-quarters of the seats in the House and Senate.



