Nashville mayor agrees to BMS plan for revitalizing Fairgrounds Speedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Nashville’s mayor has agreed to a proposal by Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and bring NASCAR racing back to the Music City.

Under the agreement, BMS will modernize the track to meet NASCAR standards and transform the facility into a multipurpose venue. Renovations will include the installation of sound mitigation components to lessen the noise impacts to local neighborhoods, a release from BMS states.

(Image: Bristol Motor Speedway)

Bristol will lease and operate the city-owned race track for a 30-year term.

An independent sports finance consultant is currently reviewing the plan. If the consultant deems it financially sound, it will then be presented to the Board of Fair Commissioners for consideration.

The Fairgrounds Speedway is 117 years old, making it the second-oldest operating motor speedway in the country, according to BMS. The speedway hosted NASCAR Cup Series races from 1958 to 1984.

Bristol Motor Speedway’s parent company, Speedway Motorsports, recently acquired another Music City racing facility: the Nashville Superspeedway.