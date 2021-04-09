Nashville lifts outdoor mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville’s top health officials have tweaked the city’s mask mandate to exclude requiring face coverings in outdoor spaces.

According to the city’s latest public health order, masks will be still required for indoor spaces. However, as of Friday, the public will no longer have to wear masks in outdoor public areas.

The department still “strongly recommends” mask wearing when social distancing isn’t possible.

A mask mandate has been in place in Nashville since last June.

The move comes as health officials have praised Nashville’s efforts to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.