Nashville Judge holds law student’s baby during swearing-in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wife, a mom, and a lawyer.

Those are the three things Juliana Lamar wanted in life and she just got all three when she was sworn in as a lawyer last week.

Not only was her husband there, but her little boy was a part of the whole thing thanks to a judge with a soft spot.

In this Nashville courtroom, you can see Judge Richard Dinkins holding 1-year-old Beckham.

Lamar says just as they were about to begin, Judge Dinkins picked up the little boy and said, “He needs to be a part of this. He’s doing the swearing-in with me.”

It only made sense, Beckham was part of Lamar’s journey to becoming a lawyer. She got pregnant halfway through law school and worried about everything from missing too many classes to giving birth during a final exam.

So she says having her little boy right there watching his mommy was amazing.