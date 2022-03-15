NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Parthenon was never meant to be a permanent structure. So, why is it there?

The Tennessee State Library and Archives has several materials documenting the historical landmark located in Centennial Park. When it was first built, it was made of temporary material, like the other dozens of structures that were built for the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition in 1897.

The exposition was held to celebrate Tennessee’s 100 years of statehood. It commemorated the state’s achievements showing the world its commerce, agriculture, history, art, and more.

The event kicked off a year late, and it lasted six months. An estimated 1.8 million visitors visited the festival. The majority of the other buildings at the expo were moved or destroyed. Only the Parthenon remained.

The original Parthenon was built in 447 BC as a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena in Athens, Greece.

Nashville was already known as “Athens of the South” because of its focus on higher education. So, many did not want to see the building torn down. However, the material was deteriorating.

In 1920, the city made the decision to tear it down and rebuild it from lasting materials. It reopened as a museum for the public in 1931.

Parthenon in Centennial Park. (Circa 1897)

Interior of the Parthenon during construction. Shows pieces of statuary on work tables. (Circa 1897)

Parthenon during the Centennial Exposition. Image shows east entrance. (1897)

Memphis building (a pyramid) at the Tennessee Centennial Exposition, 1897. The Parthenon and another building are visible in the background, and Lake Watauga in the foreground. (1897)

General view of Tennessee Centennial at night — Electric Effect by Moonlight. Features Parthenon and Pyramid, with Commerce building in the rear. (1897)

View of the east entrance of the Parthenon with the statue of Pallas Athena in the foreground. Part of the Giant See-Saw is just visible to the right of the Parthenon. (1897)

The Parthenon in Athens, Greece.

West entrance of the Parthenon, showing statue of Cornelius Vanderbilt. (1897)

Detailed view of the Parthenon, showing the main entrance, the carvings and a monument. A number of individuals are in the photo. (1897)

Exterior view of Parthenon, side view. (Circa 1897)

Statues from the Parthenon frieze, Nashville. (1897)

Statues from the Parthenon frieze, Nashville. (1897)

Figures from the Parthenon pediment, Nashville. (1897)

Figures from the Parthenon pediment, Nashville. (1897)

Cover of a descriptive booklet of the buildings and exhibits of the Tennessee Centennial Exposition. The Parthenon and two cherubs adorn the front cover. The full text of the front cover reads “Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition opens at Nashville May 1st 1897 and continues six months. The Parthenon Art building of Exposition–A fireproof structure.” (1897)

Centennial Park, showing the construction process and a general view of Lake Watauga and Lily Lake. The Auditorium, Parthenon, Flagstaff, Administration Building, Commerce Building, and Transportation Building are pictured. Scaffolding is erected outside the main entrance to the Transportation Building. (1897)

Nashville’s Parthenon: Did You Know

Nashville’s Parthenon is the world’s only exact replica – including size and detail of the Greek temple.

The 42-foot great replica statue of Athena was added in 1990.

The $12 million restoration of the Parthenon was unveiled in 2001.

The Athens Parthenon took about 10 years to build, which was about the same amount of time it took to build the permanent Nashville Parthenon.

Visit the Parthenon

Nashville’s Parthenon is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can visit Wednesday through Sunday, but make sure to check the Parthenon’s website first as hours may vary each week.

Admission is free for members, learn more here. Admission is also free for children under the age of 4.

For non-members: Admission for adults is $10, Ages 4-17 & 62+ can tour the venue for $8.