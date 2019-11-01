Nashville hairstylists undergo training to identify signs of domestic violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) – People just feel comfortable with hairstylists and due to that, share really intimate parts of their relationship.

When you walk into Shine The Salon in Nashville, the ladies want to make sure you walk out with a boost of confidence.

“I’ve been a stylist in Nashville for 25 years and I’ve experienced cultivating relationships with people behind the chair,” Susanne Shepherd Post said.

But bringing joy to others didn’t always come easy for salon owner Susanne Post because she was the one who was hurt.

“Part of my story is I’m a survivor of domestic violence as well,” she said.

Post was able to wash away her past, now she wants to do the same for others.

Two years ago, she helped create training for Nashville stylists called Shear Haven Domestic Violence training 101.

“It really is an amazing training to just kind of put those tools in stylists’ hands to be able to recognize the signs and know how to respond,” Post said.

The YWCA says Metro Nashville Police respond to a domestic violence call every 20 minutes.



And with that, Post says she would like to see a law in Tennessee similar to other states requiring stylists to undergo the training.

“In Tennessee, we are the fifth in the nation at the rate that women are killed by men, which is just unbelievable, and it affects one in four women and one in seven men,” Post said.

Post says the training is all about cutting away the stigma and changing the style of the conversation in order to save people from abuse.

It’s such a big issue out here in Tennessee that the more people understand that they’re not alone, hopefully raising awareness will save lives.